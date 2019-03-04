RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2019: Post-Wise Vacancy Details Here

RRB paramedical staff recruitment application begins today

RRB NTPC 2019:RRBs have released detailed advertisement for Paramedical recruitment. RRB CEN/02/2019 advertisement is now available on all RRB websites and the online application for the same has begun. Candidates can choose to apply through the link available on any of the RRB websites. Candidates are reminded that they should visit only official RRB websites for any recruitment related notification of link. There are a total of 1937 vacancies under paramedical category the post details and vacancy numbers for which are explained in this article.

RRB Paramedical 2019: Post and Vacancy Details

There are total 16 posts which are available under this recruitment. The name of each post and the corresponding number of vacancies is given below:

Post Name Number of Vacancies Dietician 4 Staff Nurse 1109 Dental Hygienist 5 Dialysis Technician 20 Extension Educator 11 Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III 289 Lab Superintendent Grade III 25 Optometrist 6 Perfusionist 1 Physiotherapist 21 Pharmacist Grade III 277 Radiographer 61 Speech Therapist 1 ECG Technician 23 Lady Health Visitor 2 Lab Assistant Grade II 82

Candidates are also advised to check post-wise parameters and RRB-wise vacancy before beginning the application process.

RRBs had also advertised more than 35,000 vacancies for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) prior to the Paramedical vacancy advertisement. The online application process for RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment is also underway. If a candidate fulfills the eligibility criteria for NTPC and Paramedical staff, they can apply for both the vacancies. The tentative date for RRB Paramedical CBT is 1st week of June. However, exact date for examination will be announced by RRBs later.

