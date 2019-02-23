Indian Railways' Recruitment Drive For 1.3 Lakh Posts Soon; Details Here

Indian Railways has over 1.3 lakh vacancies in different departments which needed to be filled up.

RRB Recruitment 2019: Ministry of Railways is going to launch a massive recruitment drive to fill up its vacancies in various categories of posts which are essential for smooth and safe running of trains. An Indicative Notice has already been published in Employment News on the forthcoming recruitment. Indian Railways has over 1.3 lakh vacancies in different departments which needed to be filled up. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) will be responsible for this recruitment process.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019

The eligible candidates for the first tranche of recruitments in Non-Technical Popular Categories or NTPC can do registration of online applications from February 28, 2019. The posts included in these categories are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

RRB Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) no. 01/2019 will be notified for this recruitment.

RRB Paramedical recruitment 2019

The next tranche of recruitment will be available for online registration with effect from March 4, 2019, in Paramedical categories like Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc.

RRB CEN no. 02/2019 will be notified for this recruitment.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment 2019

On March 8, 2019, online registration will open for candidates eligible for Ministerial and Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi) etc.

RRB CEN no. 03/2019 will be notified for this recruitment.

In all, there are expected to be 30,000 vacancies in the above three recruitments.

RRC Group D recruitment 2019

In addition, the Ministry of Railways will also recruit about 1 lakh staff in Level-1 (erstwhile Group-D Categories) for which online registration would open on March 12, 2019.

RRC CEN no. 01/2019 will be notified for this recruitment.

There will be reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non creamy layer) and for the first time, there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.

Besides, there will be reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Serviceman (ExSM). Besides, for Group D post, there will reservation for Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA).

The vacancies in the above categories, except Group D, will be available on RRB) websites, after opening of online registration for the respective category. The vacancies of Level-1 or Group D will be available on website of RRC. Applications for all post will be accepted online only.

Indian Railways is already in the process of recruiting over 1.5 lakhs candidates in various safety categories like Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians, Safety Category posts of Operating Department and Technical Department such as Civil Engineering, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal and Telecommunication, in both the Level-1 and Supervisory Categories. This also includes over 10,000 recruitment in Railway Protection Force (RPF) organization.

