RRB NTPC Registration Closes Today

Railway recruitment boards (RRB) will close the registration facility for NTPC recruitment today. For the non technical popular category job or the NTPC, candidates can however pay the application fee till April 5. The applications, completed in all respects, should be submitted till April 12. The RRB NTPC registration link will be disabled at 11.59 pm today. Candidates have to register for the exam at the official websites of the RRBs. The job was notified on March 1.

The computer based test for selection to the NTPC posts will be held in June-September.

NTPC posts include Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

"To avoid last minute rush, candidates are advised in their own interest to register and submit online application much before the closing date since there may be a possibility of inability/failure to log on to the website of RRB concerned on account of heavy load on the internet or website during last days of online registration," said the railway recruitment boards.

