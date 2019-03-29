Railways Removes 'No RTI During Hiring Process' Clause From NTPC Recruitment

RRB NTPC online registration will be concluded on March 31.

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the official hiring agency of Indian Railways, has withdrawn a clause which asked the applicants to not to ask information under RTI act during RRB NTPC recruitment period. In an official notice published on the official website on March 14, the Board has said the clause has been deleted from the official notification and will not be applied anymore during the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment process, in which, 35,277 vacancies were announced in February this year.

"Any Application even under RTI act seeking any information will not be entertained till the completion of the entire recruitment process," said the detailed RRB NTPC official notification (also known as CEN-01/2019) which was released on February 28, 2019.

The application process for RRB NTPC had started in February and the online registration will be concluded on March 31.

Meanwhile, the Board had removed RTI clause from while it released the notifications for the recruitment of Paramedical Categories and Ministerial and Isolated Categories.

The RRB NTPC registration link will be disabled by the RRBs at 11.59 pm on the last date. Application fee can be paid till April 5. The last date for submission of the complete applications is April 12.

RRB NTPC recruitment is being held for filling up more than vacancies in Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

While 10,628 vacancies will be filled up by selecting undergraduate candidates, rest of the vacancies are meant for candidates who have completed their graduation degree.

While undergraduate posts are in the 2-3 level of 7th CPC, the graduate posts are in 4,5 and 6th level.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.