RRB NTPC Registration Ends Next Week

For NTPC posts, railway recruitment boards will close the registration process next week. The last date for submission of application forms for the RRB NTPC recruitment is March 31. The registration link will be disabled by the RRBs at 11.59 pm on the last date. Candidates are therefore suggested to apply for the job, if they have not yet, without waiting for the last day. Application fee can be paid till April 5. The last date for submission of the complete applications is April 12.

RRB NTPC recruitment is being held for filling up more than vacancies in Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

While 10,628 vacancies will be filled up by selecting undergraduate candidates, rest of the vacancies are meant for candidates who have completed their graduation degree.

While undergraduate posts are in the 2-3 level of 7th CPC, the graduate posts are in 4,5 and 6th level.

"To avoid last minute rush, candidates are advised in their own interest to register and submit online application much before the closing date since there may be a possibility of inability/failure to log on to the website of RRB concerned on account of heavy load on the internet or website during last days of online registration," said the railway recruitment boards.

The computer based test will be held in June-September and number of candidates shortlisted for the next selection phase will be 20 times the vacancies.

