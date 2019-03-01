RRB NTPC Registration For 35,277 Vacancies Started, Here're Direct Links

RRB NTPC application: The registration process for 35,277 vacancies in RRB NTPC posts have started on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards.

Jobs | | Updated: March 01, 2019 22:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RRB NTPC Registration For 35,277 Vacancies Started, Here're Direct Links

RRB NTPC application process started on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards


New Delhi: 

The registration process for 35,277 vacancies in RRB NTPC posts have started on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards. The RRB NTPC application registration process will be held till March 31. Centralised Employment Notice or CEN 01/2019 for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate and Under Graduate posts have been released online on the official website of RRBs. The first stage recruitment exam will be held in June to September, according to the RRB NTPC notification.

RRB NTPC application 2019: How to apply

Follow these steps to register:

1. Click on the "New Registration" link on the home page of the Online Registration portal of CEN 01/2019 for the recruitment of various posts.

2. Select the RRB to which you wish to apply. 

3. Select your Qualification, Community, DOB and PWD status and click the "Check Availability" button to view the list of posts applicable for you in the RRB you selected and also in other RRBs. 

4. Click the "Apply" URL to proceed with registration process.

5.Confirm that you have read and understood the instructions clearly by clicking the check box and click on the "Submit" button.

6. Enter registration details

7. Verify the details through OTP

8. Candidates can proceed with the online application by clicking on the "Candidate Login" link on the home page using the registration number.

9. Enter detail

10. Set priority / preferences for posts

11. Pay the fees and enter Bank Account Details

12.Upload photograph and signature (and caste certificates).

13. After confirming the declaration and submission of the application, the candidate may save the file as "PDF" and/or take print of the application and preserve it for reference and record.

RRB NTPC application 2019: Direct links

The online registration for this recruitment for vacancies including Under Graduate posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Graduate level posts like Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master started on the links given here: 

Name of RRBWebsite
RRB AhmedabadRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB AjmerRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB AllahabadRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB BangaloreRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB BhopalRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB BhubaneshwarRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB BilaspurRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB ChennaiRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB ChandigarhRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB GorakhpurRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB GuwahatiRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB JammuRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB KolkataRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB MaldaRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB MumbaiRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB MuzaffarpurRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB PatnaRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB RanchiRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB SecunderabadRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB SiliguriRRB NTPC Registration Link
RRB ThiruvananthapuramRRB NTPC Registration Link

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RRB NTPC applicationRRB NTPC registration

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Abhinandan Abhinandan VarthamanAbhinandan Varthaman NewsSushma SwarajIndia PakUSLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HSamsung M30Redmi Note 7Redmi Note 7 ProAbhinandan Parents

................................ Advertisement ................................