RRB NTPC Registration For 35,277 Vacancies Started, Here're Direct Links

RRB NTPC application process started on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards

The registration process for 35,277 vacancies in RRB NTPC posts have started on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards. The RRB NTPC application registration process will be held till March 31. Centralised Employment Notice or CEN 01/2019 for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate and Under Graduate posts have been released online on the official website of RRBs. The first stage recruitment exam will be held in June to September, according to the RRB NTPC notification.

RRB NTPC application 2019: How to apply

Follow these steps to register:



1. Click on the "New Registration" link on the home page of the Online Registration portal of CEN 01/2019 for the recruitment of various posts.

2. Select the RRB to which you wish to apply.

3. Select your Qualification, Community, DOB and PWD status and click the "Check Availability" button to view the list of posts applicable for you in the RRB you selected and also in other RRBs.

4. Click the "Apply" URL to proceed with registration process.

5.Confirm that you have read and understood the instructions clearly by clicking the check box and click on the "Submit" button.

6. Enter registration details

7. Verify the details through OTP

8. Candidates can proceed with the online application by clicking on the "Candidate Login" link on the home page using the registration number.

9. Enter detail

10. Set priority / preferences for posts

11. Pay the fees and enter Bank Account Details

12.Upload photograph and signature (and caste certificates).

13. After confirming the declaration and submission of the application, the candidate may save the file as "PDF" and/or take print of the application and preserve it for reference and record.

RRB NTPC application 2019: Direct links

The online registration for this recruitment for vacancies including Under Graduate posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Graduate level posts like Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master started on the links given here:

