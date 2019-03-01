RRB NTPC 2019: Application Link At 4 PM Today; Check Selection Process Details

RRB NTPC 2019 application process will begin today

RRB NTPC 2019: RRB NTPC 2019 application will begin today. The NTPC recruitment will be the first recruitment of four announced by Indian Railway this year. Out of the four, RRBs will oversee recruitment process for three and RRCs will oversee one. There are different posts available under Non Technical Popular Categories or NTPC recruitment with different eligibility criteria, hence a graduate and under-graduate both can apply for this recruitment. Applicants should check the detailed advertisement which is now available on the RRB website to ascertain the qualification required for a particular post.

The application link for RRB NTPC 2019 will be made available around 4 pm today on all RRB websites. Interested applicants can click the link for their corresponding RRB below to check NTPC advertisement or visit the application link:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

For NTPC recruitment, RRBs would conduct a stage 1 CBT for all listed posts, stage 2 CBT for some selected posts, Document Verification and Medical Test for all posts. The post-wise selection process for RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment is given below:

RRB NTPC 2019 selection process includes a first stage CBT for all advertised posts

The RRB NTPC first stage CBT is expected to begin in September - October this year.

As per the detailed recruitment notice which was released yesterday, there are 35,277 vacancies alone for NTPC category. The indicative advertisement which was released on February 23, 2019, the estimated number of vacancies for NTPC, Para-medical staff, and Ministerial and Other Isolated Categories was 30,000. But given that RRBs have announced more than 35,000 vacancies for NTPC alone, means that Indian Railway will be recruiting for more than 1,30,000 vacancies this year.

