RRB NTPC 2024 Registration Ends Today For Undergraduate Posts, Check Details

RRB NTPC 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the registration window for RRB NTPC undergraduate posts today. Candidates who still wish to apply can complete their registration by visiting the official RRB website, rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB NTPC 2024: Important Dates

Date for Fee Payment After Closing Date: October 28, 2024, to October 29, 2024

Modification Window for Corrections in Application Form (with payment of modification fee): October 30, 2024, to November 6, 2024

The official notification states: "Candidates should have their own mobile number, valid and active personal email ID, and keep the same (i.e., mobile and email) active for the entire duration of recruitment, as RRBs shall send all recruitment-related communications only through SMS and email until the recruitment is completely over. RRBs will not entertain any request for change of mobile number or email address at any stage."

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy Distribution

The total vacancies include 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Vacancies By Qualification

Graduate-Level Positions:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-Level Positions

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

Trains Clerk: 72 positions

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, PwBD, transgender, minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories must pay an application fee of Rs 250. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 500. A portion of the fee, minus bank charges, will be refunded to those who appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).