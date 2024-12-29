RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 To Be Announced Soon, Check Details

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon announce the RRB NTPC Examination dates for 2024. Candidates will be able to check the full schedule on the official websites of their respective zones once it is released.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Steps To Check Dates

Step 1. Visit the official RRB website

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the schedule link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Check the dates and download them

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference

The registration process for graduate-level positions began on September 14 and ended on October 13. For undergraduate-level positions, applications were accepted from September 21 to October 20.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy Distribution

The total number of vacancies includes 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Vacancies By Qualification

Graduate-level positions



Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-level positions



Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

Trains Clerk: 72 positions