RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024 To Be Announced Soon, Check Details

The total vacancies include 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Candidates will be able to check the full schedule official website once it is released.

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon announce the RRB NTPC Examination dates for 2024. Candidates will be able to check the full schedule on the official websites of their respective zones once it is released. 

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Steps To Check Dates  

Step 1. Visit the official RRB website 
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the schedule link 
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page  
Step 4. Check the dates and download them 
Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference 

The registration process for graduate-level positions began on September 14 and ended on October 13. For undergraduate-level positions, applications were accepted from September 21 to October 20.  

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy Distribution  

The total number of vacancies includes 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.  

Vacancies By Qualification 

Graduate-level positions
  
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions  
Station Master: 994 positions  
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions  
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions  
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions  

Undergraduate-level positions
  
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions  
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions  
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions  
Trains Clerk: 72 positions  

