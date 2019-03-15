RRB NTPC 2019: Indian Railway Makes Important Changes To Recruitment Advertisement; Details Here

RRB NTPC 2019 online application began on February 28

RRB NTPC 2019: Indian Railway has begun the application processes for the recruitment announced for 2019. In February, the transport giant had released indicative advertisement for 4 recruitment processes and has begun the application process for all 4 since then. The first recruitment to kick start 2019 was recruitment for vacancies available in Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). The online application for RRB NTPC 2019 began on February 28, 2019.

The recruitment process for NTPC vacancies is being conducted by RRBs. RRBs recently released a corrigendum regarding the RRB NTPC recruitment and have made some changes to the official advertisement/notification released for the RRB NTPC recruitment.

Some of the important changes that have been made to the RRB NTPC 2019 notification are given below:

1. When a candidate is qualified 1st stage CBT and short listed for subsequent stages as OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwBD, he/she will continue to be considered as OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwBD respectively in all the subsequent stages.

2. Candidates who are applying for EWS reservation will have to produce Income and Asset Certificate issued by competent authority on the date of document verification. The certificate should be for the financial year 2017-18 as the last date of registration of applications is 31.03.2019.

3. The list of competent authorities that can issue Income and Asset Certificate for EWS category reservation is given in the Annexure III of the RRB NTPC advertisement pdf.

4. If a candidates fails to comply with the requirements of EWS category reservation, their claim for reserved status under EWS will not be entertained and the candidature/application of such candidates, if fulfilling all the eligibility conditions for General (UR) category, will be considered under General (UR) vacancies only.

5. The recruitment board has removed the condition for scribes. Earlier, it was stated in the advertisement that the academic qualification of the scribe for a PwBD must be one step below the applicant but this condition has been deleted from the notification now.

6. The clause that says that any application even under RTI act seeking any information will not be entertained till the completion of the entire recruitment process has also been removed.

7. As per the changes MD which was earlier to be read as 'Muscular Dystrophy', should now be read as ,Multiple Disabilities'.

