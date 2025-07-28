RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon, Check Steps To Download

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to announce the RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate Level CBT 1 results soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs once they are published.

How to Check RRB NTPC 2025 Graduate Level Result

To access the result, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Step 1. Visit the official website of your regional Railway Recruitment Board.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "RRB NTPC Results 2025 (Graduate Level)."

Step 3. Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4. The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive for RRB NTPC 2025 aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies, covering both graduate and undergraduate-level posts across various RRB zones.

Out of the total, 8,113 posts are for graduate-level positions, which include:

Chief Commercial And Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts

Station Master: 994 posts

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts

Junior Account Assistant And Typist: 1,507 posts

Senior Clerk And Typist: 732 posts

In addition, there are 3,445 posts for undergraduate-level roles, which include:

Commercial And Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts

Accounts Clerk And Typist: 361 posts

Junior Clerk And Typist: 990 posts

Trains Clerk: 72 posts

These vacancies are distributed among various Railway Recruitment Boards across the country, offering aspiring candidates an opportunity to join Indian Railways in multiple roles.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of their respective RRBs for updates on results, cut-offs, and further stages of the recruitment process.