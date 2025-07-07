RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

RRB NTPC 2025 Result: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release the results for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) graduate-level posts. Once released, candidates can access it on the respective regional RRB websites.

RRB NTPC 2025 Results: How To Download

Step 1. Go to your regional RRB's official website.

Step 2. Click "RRB NTPC results 2025 (Graduate Level)" on the homepage.

Step 3. Log in with your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4. View your results on screen.

Step 5. Download the PDF and print it for future use.



The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment offers a total of 11,558 vacancies across various posts. The graduate-level posts comprise 8,113 vacancies, including 1,736 Chief Commercial & Ticket Supervisors, 994 Station Masters, 3,144 Goods Train Managers, 1,507 Junior Account Assistants & Typists, and 732 Senior Clerks & Typists.

Additionally, there are 3,445 undergraduate-level posts, consisting of 2,022 Commercial & Ticket Clerks, 361 Accounts Clerks & Typists, 990 Junior Clerks & Typists, and 72 Trains Clerks. These vacancies are spread across different Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) in India, offering opportunities for candidates to join the railway workforce.

Students are advised to check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of RRB.