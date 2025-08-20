RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the NTPC Graduate Level (CBT-1) result soon. While no official notice has been issued yet, results are likely to be announced in the last week of August 2025, based on past trends.

Once declared, candidates can check and download their results from the regional RRB website.

Steps to Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025

Step 1. Go to rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional RRB website

Step 2. Click on the link that says "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter your application/roll number, date of birth, or other login details

Step 4. Submit the details to view your result

Step 5. Download the PDF and save/print a copy for future use

Vacancies And Posts

This recruitment drive is for 11,558 vacancies under both Graduate and Undergraduate categories, covering multiple roles.

Where to Check the Result

You should check:

The central RRB website: rrbcdg.gov.in

The regional RRB website where you applied (like RRB Mumbai, Chennai, Allahabad, etc.)

If the main site is slow, try your regional site.

What Happens After the Result?

If your name or roll number appears among the qualifiers, the next phases will typically include document verification and further selection stages depending on the post.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for regular updates regarding the recruitment process.