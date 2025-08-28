RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result Expected To Be Released In September, Details Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 result in the second or third week of September, 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board- rrbcdg.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,598 vacancies for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate level candidates for several roles.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result? How To Download CBT-1 Result?

Visit the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional RRB website.

On the homepage, click on "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Result 2025.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-1 Result: Vacancies Available

The RRB NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies for candidates of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programs.

Check the number of vacancies available for UG and PG students:

Of the total 11,558 vacancies, 8,113 are available for Graduate Level Posts. Check the roles available under graduate level:

• Chief Commercial & Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts

• Station Master: 994 posts

• Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts

• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507 posts

• Senior Clerk & Typist: 732 posts

3, 345 vacancies are available for Undergraduate Level Posts. Check the roles available here:



• Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts

• Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361 posts

• Junior Clerk & Typist: 990 posts

• Trains Clerk: 72 posts

Candidates must regularly visit the official website of the board to stay updates regarding the result declaration.