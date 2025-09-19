Railway RRB NTPC Result 2025: Graduate Level Result, Cut-Off Released, Direct Working Link Here

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC CBT-1 Graduate 2025 result today, September 19, 2025. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the board- rrbcdg.gov.in and through the link provided here. With over 11,500 vacancies at stake, the result is one of the most anticipated announcements.
Candidates clearing the CBT-I examination will be required to give the CBT-II examination which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025.
Railway RRB Result: RRB NTPC CBT-1 Cut-Off Category-Wise 2025
|Serial Number
|Unreserved Category
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|1
|84.15797
|78.16263
|76.42849
|81.00841
|81.8069
|2
|77.9986
|74.02139
|80.99113
|82.42182
|3
|80.85071
|74.69379
|69.80683
|77.74775
|78.40044
|4
|77.54386
|73.06918
|70.85826
|77.37559
|5
|80.55725
|73.99274
|69.08143
|77.52775
|77.62795
Check the official notification for more details of Cut-Off.
Download RRB NTPC CBT-1 Graduate Result
- Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.
- On the homepage, click on "Login".
- Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save them for future reference.
Direct link to download here- "RRB NTPC CBT -1 Result 2025".
Download Cut-Off - Cut-Off Downlaod NTPC CBT-1
Vacancy Details for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025
The ongoing recruitment aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate level posts:
Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)
• Chief Commercial And Ticket Supervisor: 1,736
• Station Master: 994
• Goods Train Manager: 3,144
• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507
• Senior Clerk & Typist: 732
Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)
• Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022
• Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361
• Junior Clerk & Typist: 990
• Trains Clerk: 72
The exam city slip and the travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available 10 days prior to the examination date.