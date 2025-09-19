Advertisement

Railway RRB NTPC Result 2025: Graduate Level Result, Cut-Off Released, Direct Working Link Here

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC CBT-1 2025 result today, September 19, 2025. Download here.

Read Time: 2 mins
Railway RRB NTPC Result 2025: Graduate Level Result, Cut-Off Released
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: 2,022 posts are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk,

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC CBT-1 Graduate 2025 result today, September 19, 2025. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the board- rrbcdg.gov.in and through the link provided here. With over 11,500 vacancies at stake, the result is one of the most anticipated announcements.

Candidates clearing the CBT-I examination will be required to give the CBT-II examination which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025. 

Railway RRB Result: RRB NTPC CBT-1 Cut-Off Category-Wise 2025 

Serial NumberUnreserved Category Scheduled Caste (SC)Scheduled Tribe (ST)Other Backward Classes (OBC)Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
184.1579778.1626376.4284981.0084181.8069
277.998674.0213980.9911382.42182
380.8507174.6937969.8068377.7477578.40044
477.5438673.0691870.8582677.37559
580.5572573.9927469.0814377.5277577.62795

Check the official notification for more details of Cut-Off.

Download RRB NTPC CBT-1 Graduate Result

  • Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.
  • On the homepage, click on "Login".
  • Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save them for future reference.

Direct link to download here-  "RRB NTPC CBT -1 Result 2025".

Download Cut-Off - Cut-Off Downlaod NTPC CBT-1

Vacancy Details for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025

The ongoing recruitment aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate level posts:

Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)
    •    Chief Commercial And Ticket Supervisor: 1,736
    •    Station Master: 994
    •    Goods Train Manager: 3,144
    •    Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507
    •    Senior Clerk & Typist: 732

Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)
    •    Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022
    •    Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361
    •    Junior Clerk & Typist: 990
    •    Trains Clerk: 72

The exam city slip and the travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available 10 days prior to the examination date.

