Railway RRB NTPC Result 2025: Graduate Level Result, Cut-Off Released, Direct Working Link Here

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC CBT-1 Graduate 2025 result today, September 19, 2025. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the board- rrbcdg.gov.in and through the link provided here. With over 11,500 vacancies at stake, the result is one of the most anticipated announcements.

Candidates clearing the CBT-I examination will be required to give the CBT-II examination which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025.

Railway RRB Result: RRB NTPC CBT-1 Cut-Off Category-Wise 2025

Serial Number Unreserved Category Scheduled Caste (SC) Scheduled Tribe (ST) Other Backward Classes (OBC) Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 1 84.15797 78.16263 76.42849 81.00841 81.8069 2 77.9986 74.02139 80.99113 82.42182 3 80.85071 74.69379 69.80683 77.74775 78.40044 4 77.54386 73.06918 70.85826 77.37559 5 80.55725 73.99274 69.08143 77.52775 77.62795 Check the official notification for more details of Cut-Off.

Download RRB NTPC CBT-1 Graduate Result

Visit the official website of the RRB region you applied to.

On the homepage, click on "Login".

Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save them for future reference.

Direct link to download here- "RRB NTPC CBT -1 Result 2025".

Vacancy Details for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025

The ongoing recruitment aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate level posts:

Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)

• Chief Commercial And Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

• Station Master: 994

• Goods Train Manager: 3,144

• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507

• Senior Clerk & Typist: 732

Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)

• Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022

• Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361

• Junior Clerk & Typist: 990

• Trains Clerk: 72

The exam city slip and the travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available 10 days prior to the examination date.