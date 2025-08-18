Railway Recruitment Board NTPC Graduate Level Exam Result To Be Released Soon Soon, Details Here

RRN NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 Graduate Level result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to check the result on the regional board's website for which they have applied to.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result: How To Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Result?

Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Result 2025".

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Result 2025: Vacancies Available

The RRB NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies for candidates of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programs.

Check the number of vacancies available for UG and PG students:

Graduate Level Posts (Total: 8,113)



• Chief Commercial & Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts

• Station Master: 994 posts

• Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts

• Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist: 1,507 posts

• Senior Clerk & Typist: 732 posts

Undergraduate Level Posts (Total: 3,445)



• Commercial & Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts

• Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361 posts

• Junior Clerk & Typist: 990 posts

• Trains Clerk: 72 posts

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to stay updated regarding the result declaration for RRB NTPC.