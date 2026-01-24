Railways Undergraduate NTPC Result Out, Check Cut-Off, Zone Wise Merit List

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2025-26 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of the second-stage Computer Based Test (CBT 2) for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate recruitment under CEN No. 06/2024. The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2025-26 has been published on the respective regional RRB websites, including rrbcdg.gov.in.

Along with the result, the board has released candidates' scorecards and region-wise, category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process, the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST).

Over 63 Lakh Applicants, Nearly 52,000 Shortlisted

A total of 63,28,618 candidates had registered for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (12th-level) examination for 3,445 vacancies across various posts. Of these, 51,978 candidates have been shortlisted after CBT 2 and are now eligible to appear for the skill test.



The CBT 2 examination was conducted on December 20, 2025, while the result and cut-off marks were released on January 23, 2026.

Result Available In PDF Format

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 result has been uploaded in PDF format on the regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board. The PDFs contain roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage. Candidates can search their roll numbers in the result document using the Ctrl + F option.

Only those whose roll numbers are listed in the PDF have cleared CBT 2 and will be called for CBTST. The schedule for the skill test will be announced separately by the respective RRBs.

Scorecard and Cut-Off Marks Released

The Railway Recruitment Board has also activated the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 scorecard link for all candidates who appeared in the exam. In addition, category-wise cut-off marks for each region have been published.

Cut-off scores vary across RRB zones and categories. Regions such as Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Jammu, and Patna have released detailed cut-off data for different post codes, reflecting variations based on competition levels and available vacancies.

What's Next For Qualified Candidates?

Candidates who have cleared CBT 2 will move to the third stage of the selection process - the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). While the skill test is qualifying in nature, appearing for it is mandatory. Performance in CBTST will determine eligibility for document verification and medical examination.



The final selection will be based on performance across CBT 1, CBT 2, CBTST, document verification, and medical fitness, according to RRB norms.



RRB NTPC UG Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,445 undergraduate-level posts, including:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 2,022 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist - 990 posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 361 posts

Trains Clerk - 72 posts

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB regional websites for updates related to the CBTST schedule and further instructions.