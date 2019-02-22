RRB NTPC recruitment begins next week; Other RRB recruitment to begin in March

Online registration for railway non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts will begin next week (February 28). The railway NTPC posts include junior clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, senior clerk cum typist, junior accountant assistant cum typist, commercial apprentice, station master, etc. Recruitment to the NTPC posts will be conducted by the railway recruitment boards (RRB). The exact number of vacancies in NTPC posts is uncertain; however out of the total number of vacancies announced by the railways recently RRBs will supervise the recruitment of 30,000 posts.

RRB NTPC 2019: Check Posts Advertised In This Recruitment

Recruitment for the rest 1 lakh level-1 posts will be conducted by the railway recruitment cells. The level 1 posts include track maintainer grade IV, helper/ assistant, assistant points man and level 1 posts in other departments.

Group D Result Before February 28, Confirms RRB Official

The official advertisement for 1,30,000 railway jobs has been released in the official website of the RRBs, RRC and the weekly edition of employment news. The recruitment of para medical staff and ministerial and isolated categories will also be done by the RRBs. While RRB, formerly known as the Railway Service Commission, conducts recruitment of Group 'C' and non-technical categories, the railway recruitment cell, formed in 2005, to recruit for group D posts.

Registration Dates

RRB NTPC: February 28

RRB Para medical staff: March 4

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories: March 8

RRC Level 1 post: March 12

Click here for more Jobs News