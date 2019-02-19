RRB NTPC 2019: Check Posts Advertised In This Recruitment

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment process will begin soon

RRB NTPC 2019: RRB NTPC notification 2019 has been released in Employment News of this week. RRBs will follow suit and release the notification on their websites soon. RRBs will recruit candidates for vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial and Isolated Categories, and Level -1 Posts. while the number of vacancies available under Level-1 posts alone is 1,00,000 and for all other categories is 30,000.

Posts available under RRB NTPC category include Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

Posts available under RRB Para-Medical Staff include Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent etc.

Posts available under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories include Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi) etc.

1,00,000 RRB Level-1 posts include Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments, Assistant Pointsman, and level-1 posts in other departments.

Given the number of vacancies advertised in this recruitment drive, it is similar on scale with the recruitment drive conducted last year when more than 62,000 vacancies were advertised each for RRB Group C and RRB Group D posts and more than 13,000 vacancies were advertised for Junior Engineer posts.

