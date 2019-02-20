ICAI CA May 2019 Exam Forms Available, Apply Now

The last date for ICAI CA registration is March 12.

Education | | Updated: February 20, 2019 11:24 IST
New Delhi: 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the exams for Chartered Accountants Foundation Course, Intermediate Course and Final Course in May. Online registration for the exams has begun today. The last date for submission of application is March 12, however candidates can submit the applications till March 19 with late fees. The examination will be conducted across 193 cities in India and 5 cities in abroad-- Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat. ICAI had released the CA exam schedule last week.

ICAI CA Registration

Exam Schedule

CA Foundation Course Examination will be held on May 10, 12, 14 and 16. CA Intermediate (IPC) Course exam under old scheme will be conducted on May 3, 5, 7 and 9 for Group I and on May 11, 13, 15 and 17 for Group II papers.

CA Intermediate Course Exam under New Scheme will be conducted on May 3, 5, 7 and 9 for Group I papers and on May 11, 13, 15 and 17 for Group II papers.

CA Final course examination (for both old and new scheme) for Group I papers will be conducted on May 2, 4, 6 and 8. The exam for Group II papers will be conducted on May 10, 12, 14 and 16.

The International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT- AT) will be conducted on May 10 and 12.

