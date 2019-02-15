ICAI Releases Examination Schedule For CA May 2019 Examination

ICAI has released examination schedule for CA May 2019 exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has finally released the schedule for the May 2019 examination. The filling up of online examination form will begin on February 20, 2019 and will end on March 12, 2019. The examination will be conducted across 193 cities in India and 5 cities in abroad. Among the abroad exam centres are Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, and Muscat.

"The Examination commencement timings at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat Centres will be 12.30 PM i.e. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat local time corresponding / equivalent to 2.00 PM. (IST). The Examination commencement timing at Doha Centre will be 11.30 AM i.e. Doha local time corresponding / equivalent to 2.00 PM. (IST). The Examination commencement Timing at Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre will be 2.15 PM Nepal local time corresponding / equivalent to 2.00 PM (IST)," said an official notice by ICAI.

CA Foundation Course Examination will be conducted on 10th, 12th, 14th, and 16th May 2019. CA Intermediate (IPC) Course exam under old scheme will be conducted on 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th May for Group I and on 11th, 13th, 15th, and 17th May for Group II papers.

CA Intermediate Course Exam under New Scheme will be conducted on 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 9th May 2019 for Group I papers and on 11th, 13th, 15th, and 17th May for Group II papers.

CA Final course examination (for both old and new scheme) for Group I papers will be conducted on 2nd, 4th, 6th, and 8th May 2019. The exam for Group II papers will be conducted on 10th, 12th, 14th, and 16th May 2019.

The International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT- AT) will be conducted on 10th and 12th May 2019.

