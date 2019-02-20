Karnataka TET Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till February 25

Karnataka TET Answer Key Released: Know How To Download

Answer keys have been released for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test. The answer keys of both the papers are available online now at the official website. Candidates can raise objections to the official answer key till February 25. "Journals, Magazines, Individual Publications, Guides, Internet sources (Wikipedia, Google information etc,.) newspaper articles are not considered as supportive documents," reads the official notification. Candidates have to submit relevant documents supporting their claim. The objections should be submitted through online mode at the official website.

Karnataka TET OMR Sheet Download

Karnataka TET Answer Key Download

Centralised Admission Cell (CAC), Office of the Commissioner of public instruction, Bangalore has released the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) answer keys.

There were two papers of KARTET. Paper 1 was for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5. Paper 2 was for the candidate who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. All questions in KARTET test were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer was correct. There was no negative marking.

Click here for more Jobs News