Karnataka TET Answer Key Released: What's Next?

Karnataka TET Result 2019 Update; Answer Keys Released

Karnataka TET answer keys have been released. Direct Link For Answer Key, OMR Sheet. Centralised Admission Cell (CAC), Office of the Commissioner of public instruction, Bangalore had conducted the exam on February 5. The CAC will consider the objections raised by the candidates and will release a final answer key based on which the Karnataka TET result will be declared.

Karnataka TET Result 2019: Important Information

"The validity period of the exam qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories. The records of Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test including OMR Answer sheet is preserved upto two months from the date of declaration of results in accordance with the examination weeding out rules," reads the job notice.

Candidates have to submit relevant documents supporting their claim. The objections should be submitted through online mode at the official website.Candidates can raise objections to the official answer key till February 25.

The exam comprised two papers-- Paper 1 was for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5. Paper 2 was for the candidate who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8. There was no negative marking.

