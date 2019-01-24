Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Released @ Schooleducation.kar.nic.in; Download Now

Karnataka TET hall ticket: KARTET admission ticket released @ schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Karnataka TET hall ticket: Centralised Admission Cell (CAC), Office of the Commissioner of public instruction, Bangalore has released the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) hall ticket on the official website. The candidates who have registered for the exam may download their KARTET 2018 hall ticket from School Education department website www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in and appear for the examination at the given Centre. The KARTET hall ticket has been released for the teacher eligibility test scheduled on February 3, 2019.

According to the official notification of KARTET 2018, "in case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the admission card and downloaded Final online application the candidate may immediately contact CAC for necessary correction".

For latest updates, the candidates may check the department website www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka TET hall ticket: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your KTET hall ticket:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Karnataka TET hall ticket, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the link "Download admission ticket for KARTET - 2018" given on the homepage

Step 3 : Enter your application number and the Captcha given there

Step 4 : Submit the details you have entered

Step 5 : Download your admit card from next page

All questions in KARTET test will be 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of KARTET. Paper 1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5. Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

