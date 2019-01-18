Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) In February

CGTET 2019 Date, Notification, Syllabus, Other Details

Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2019 will be held on February 24. The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board or the CG Vyapam has announced the exam details. Candidates can apply for the exam online till February 3 along with exam fee of Rs 350 (for a single paper) and Rs 600 (for both the papers). Candidates belonging to OBC category should pay Rs 400 for both papers and Rs 250 for a single paper. The exam will be held under the ambit of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Chhattisgarh, Raipur.

Apply Online

The exam will be objective type where candidates have to select one of the four options available to them. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Admit cards will be released on the official website, at least 7 days before the exam date. Candidates can download the admit card using the registration ID. Candidates have to carry the photo ID and the admit card to the centre on the exam day.

Official answer keys and the question papers will be uploaded on the website few days after the exam is over. Candidates can challenge the answers which they find wrong. The Board will release a final answer key after considering the requests of the candidates. The result of the CGTET will be decided on the basis of the final answer key.

Click here for more Jobs News