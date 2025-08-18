Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat Accused Of Rape, Exploitation By Woman Constable

A high-ranking government officer in Chhattisgarh finds himself at the centre of a storm as serious allegations of rape and exploitation under the false promise of marriage have been levelled against him. A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) woman constable from Balod district has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Deputy Collector Dilip Uike, accusing him of sexually exploiting her over the past year while consistently misleading her with the promise of marriage.

The case was registered at Doundi Police Station in Balod, triggering shockwaves through the state's administrative circles. Police sources indicated that Mr Uike, who is currently posted in Bijapur district, could be arrested at any time as the legal process unfolds.

According to the police complaint, the woman constable alleged that her relationship with Mr Uike began in 2017, when both were studying in Doundi. Their acquaintance developed into a romantic relationship. She claims that Mr Uike initiated a physical relationship with her on the promise that he would marry her.

The woman also accused the Deputy Collector of financial manipulation. She alleged that Uike not only purchased a car in her name but also got Rs 3 lakh transferred into his bank account under various pretexts. However, when she repeatedly brought up the topic of marriage, Mr Uike allegedly began to evade conversations and eventually cut off all communication with her.

Balod Additional SP Monika Thakur, confirming the case, said, "A written complaint has been received from the constable. Based on her statement, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of sexual exploitation and criminal breach of trust. The allegations are serious, and the investigation is underway."

NDTV made several attempts to contact Deputy Collector Dilip Uike for his version of events. However, repeated calls and messages went unanswered.