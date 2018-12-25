Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) In January, Admit Cards Released

HTET Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

For the State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), Board of School Education, Haryana has released the admit cards online. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the admit card from the official website of the Board or else from htetonline.com. HTET will be held on January 5 and 6 for three levels. The exam duration will be 2.5 hours. Admit cards of few candidates have not been released for missing photographs or fingerprints. Such candidates should login to the website and upload the required document till December 29. Admit cards, for these candidates, will be available within 24 hours.

Download Admit Card

HTET is an eligibility test which is compulsory for recruitment as teacher in government schools in Haryana. To ensure that persons recruited as teachers possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels, one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools recognized by the Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana is that they should pass the "Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test".

Candidates should go through the exam day rules and guidelines released by the Board.

