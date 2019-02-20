Civil Services Exam In June, EWS Quota To Be Applicable

UPSC Civil Services Exam Registration Begins, Exam In June

The civil services examination will begin in June. The preliminary phase of the exam, held to select select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others, will be held on June 2. Eligible candidates will be able to get the benefits of reservation for economically weaker sections, the government said on Tuesday. This year, approximately 896 vacancies will be filled up through the exam, which include 39 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability i.e., blindness and low vision, and acid attack victims among others.

"Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the Economically Weaker Sections and persons with benchmark disability in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the government," it said in a notification.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2019 i.e., he or she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1987 and not later than 1st August, 1998, the notification said listing out the age criteria. "Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six attempts at the examination," it said. The number of attempts are relaxable for certain category of candidates, it added.

Public Disclosure of Scores

"As per the decision taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test) through the public portals," said the Commission in the notification. "The disclosure will be made in respect of only those willing candidates who will appear in the Interview/Personality Test for the Civil Service Examination and are not finally recommended for appointment," it added.

The government's recruiting agency, Union Public Service Commission, will conduct the exam. The Commission will release a list of recommended candidates after the completion of the three stage selection process-- preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The last date to apply for the examination is March 18, up to 6 pm.

