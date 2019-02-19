UPSC Civil Services 2019: Vacancy Details, Number Of Attempts And Other Details Here

UPSC Civil Services 2019 exam details have been released

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the upcoming Civil Services Exam 2019. UPSC will conduct Civil Services Prelims exam on June 2, 2019. The UPSC Civil Services Main exam for prelims qualified candidates will be conducted on September 20, 2019. UPSC Civil Services Prelims (CSP) exam is conducted for both Indian Administrative Services and for Indian Forest Services.

As per the official notifications available, UPSC is expected to fill close to 90 vacancies in the Indian Forest Services and approximately 896 vacancies in the Indian Civil Services which also includes 39 vacancies for people with benchmark disabilities.

UPSC Civil Services: Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2019, i.e. he must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1987 and not later than August 1, 1998. For relaxation on upper age limit, candidates should refer to the official notification here and here.

UPSC Civil Services: Eligibility

For Indian Forest Services, the candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering.

For Indian Civil Services, the candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree from any recognized university in India.

UPSC Civil Services: Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing for the UPSC Civil Services examination, will be permitted six attempts at the examination

There is no restriction on the number of attempts in the case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates.

The number of attempts permissible to candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes is nine. The relaxation will be available to the candidates who are eligible to avail of reservation applicable to such candidates.

Candidates of Persons with Benchmark Disability will get as many attempts as are available to other candidates who do not belong to Persons with Benchmark Disability of his or her community. A candidate of Persons with Benchmark Disability category belonging to the General Category will be eligible for nine attempts.

