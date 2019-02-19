UPSC To Release Official Notification For Civil Services Exam 2019 Today

UPSC Civil Services 2019 notification today

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release official notification for Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019 today. The application process for the Civil Services Exam will begin on upsconline.nic.in. This year the official notification is late. In 2018, UPSC had released the official notification for Civil Services exam on February 7. Along with the Civil Services notification, UPSC will also release Indian Forest Services examination notification today.

The application process for both IAS and IFS will begin simultaneously and the Preliminary examination will be conducted on the same day.

The CSE - which is in two parts, a Preliminary or Prelims examination followed by a Main examination - is a competitive examination held every year by the UPSC, a constitutional authority under Article 320 of the Constitution of India.

The successful candidates are, in the order of their merit, recruited to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and among other non-technical Civil Services.

Candidates who hold a degree can apply for the Civil Services Exam. Candidates must be in the age group of 21-32 years on August 1, 2019; upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories (details of which are available in the official website).

