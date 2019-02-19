UPSC Civil Services 2019 Application Process Begins For Prelims Exam

UPSC Civil Services 2019 application begins for Prelims exam

UPSC Notification 2019: UPSC Notification 2019 for Civil Services Exam (CSE) has been released on the Commission's official website. The application window will be active from today till March 18, 2019 6:00 pm. The UPSC Civil services 2019 Prelim exam is scheduled on June 2, 2019. The application process for Indian Forest Service 2019 also begins today and has the same schedule as Civil Services application.

UPSC Civil Services 2019: How To Apply?

UPSC CIvil Services 2019 application begins at upsconline.nic.in

Step one: Go to UPSC official application website: upsconline.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the 'ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC' link.

Step three: Click on the link given for part I registration.

Step four: Click on the yes button after reading all the instructions.

Step five: Now fill all the required details correctly for Part I registration.

Step six: Pay application fee.

Step seven: Select your exam centre.

Step eight: Upload your photo, signature, and photo identity proof in the recommended format and size.

Step nine: Accept the declaration and submit your application form.

The application process will not be complete without application fee payment. Application fee can be submitted via Credit card/debit card/Internet banking.

The UPSC Civil Services selection process is a three-step process. The Commission will first conduct Civil Services Prelims exam on June 2, 2019. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims exam will then have to appear for the Civil Services Main exam which will be conducted on September 20, 2019. Finally shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

