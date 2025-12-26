<i>"Janwargiri Mat Kariye"</i>: Kailash Kher Stops Gwalior Concert Midway As Crowd Turns Unruly

A video of the crowd turning unruly at popular singer Kailash Kher's concert in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is going viral on social media.

The singer, known for songs such as Teri Deewani, Saiyaan, Tauba Tauba, and Chaandan Mein, was in Gwalior to perform at a show on the occasion of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101 birth anniversary.

The spectators at the Gwalior Vyapar Mela Maidan seemed spellbound by Kailash Kher's performance at first, but soon a section of fans enthusiastically jumped the barricades, rushing toward the stage for a closer look at the singer.

A puzzled Kailash Kher then tried to get the crowd under control by speaking to the spectators directly, asking them to maintain decorum and behave themselves.

"Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna jaanwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please... Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge (I'm praising you all and you are behaving like animals. Please don't behave like animals. If anyone comes anywhere near our instruments, equipment, we'll stop the show)" he appealed to his fans.

Kailash Kher left the stage when the situation failed to come under control, saying "Aapko main pranaam karta hoon."

Kailash Kher had posted about performing in Gwalior on Instagram.

"Gwalior, lets turn the city into a festival tonight," he captioned the post about Gwalior Gaurav Divas and Tabla Divas.

The singer is yet to address the incident on his social media.

