RRB Group D Result Before February 28, Says Official

RRB Group D result to be released before February end

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result date is yet to be announced by Indian Railway but it can safely be assumed that the Group D result will not be released today since the RRB servers would be busy with RRB ALP answer key objection submission. Today is the last date for candidates to submit their objections on the RRB ALP answer key for 2nd CBT. This leaves RRBs with a window of about a week to release the Group D result, before it starts application process for RRB NTPC recruitment.

RRB Group D result, an official told NDTV, shall be released before February 28, 2019. RRB Group D recruitment is one of the largest recruitment by the national carrier in recent ties with more than 1.8 crore applying for the available vacancies and above 1.17 crore appearing for the exam.

The official has also maintained that RRBs would release a result notification mentioning date and time for RRB Group D result declaration.

The CBT process is to be followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the candidates who qualify in the CBT.

The official notification on RRB Group D recruitment said, "Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET Two times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs."

It is estimated that only about 1% of the total candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D CBT will qualify for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Information on PET will be released soon after the Group D result declaration.

Meanwhile, RRBs release indicative advertisement for RRB NTPC recruitment 2019. There are up to 1,30,000 vacancies up for recruitment. The detailed advertisement for RRB NTPC recruitment 2019 will be released soon.

Click here for more Jobs News