RRB NTPC 2019: Notification Soon, Important Website Links Here

RRB NTPC 2019 application process will begin in February end

RRB NTPC 2019: RRB NTPC 2019 notification will soon be released on the RRB websites. With the release of the official notification, RRBs would begin the application process for different vacancies in a phased manner. Approximately 1,30,000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The application process for the various vacancies advertised under this recruitment process will begin soon. Candidates who had been waiting for Indian Railway to announce these vacancies can check all important details below.

RRB NTPC 2019: Important Dates

RRB/CEN 01/2019 - RRB NTPC posts: application start date: February 28, 2019

RRB/CEN 02/2019 - RRB para Medical Staff posts: application start date March 4, 2019

RRB/CEN 03/2019 - RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts: application start date March 8, 2019

RRB/CEN 04/2019 - RRB Level-1 posts: application start date: March 12, 2019

RRB NTPC 2019: Eligibility

Since the posts advertised pertain to different departments, the qualification criteria is also different. The required age limit and educational qualification will be clear only after the detailed advertisement is released by the RRB or RRC, whichever concerned.

RRB NTPC 2019: Where To Check

It is important for candidates to refer to the correct website for information on the RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment. Candidates should take note of the information below and visit only these websites for information on RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment.

For RRB/CEN 01/2019, RRB/CEN 02/2019, and RRB/CEN 03/2019, candidates should visit the websites mentioned below:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

For RRB/CEN 04/2019, candidates should visit the websites mentioned below:

Central Railway Eastern Railway East Central Railway East Coast Railway Northern Railway North Central Railway North Eastern Railway Northeast Frontier Railway North Western Railway Southern Railway South Central Railway South Eastern Railway South East Central Railway South Western Railway Western Railway West Central Railway

