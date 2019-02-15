RRB Group D Result Anticipated Soon; Just Above 1% Candidates Expected To Qualify

RRB Group D result should be out soon, more than 1 lakh candidates expected to qualify

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result is expected any time soon. With an estimated 1.17 crore candidates appearing in the RRB Group D Computer-based test, which concluded on December 17, 2018, the RRB Group D result will be one of the largest employment exam result in recent history. Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will move on to Physical Efficiency Test phase of the selection process.

As per the official RRB Group D notification, candidates equal to twice the number of advertised vacancies will be called for the PET process.

"Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET Two times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs," said the official notification.

RRB had advertised 62907 Group D vacancies which means that more than 1 lakh candidates will be called for PET.

Based on the community-wise number of vacancies available, at least 63,778 candidates should be called for PET from the Unreserved categories. At least 18,906 candidates should be called for PET from the SC category, 10,122 candidates should be called for PET from the ST category, and 33,004 candidates should be called for Group D PET from the OBC category.

While the number of candidates to be selected for PET may seem high, when compared to the number of candidates who appeared for the examination, it is just above 1%.

The probability of a candidate qualifying in the RRB Group D CBT is marginal which makes the anticipation for result harsher for the candidates.

There has been no official confirmation form RRB about RRB Group D result except that it will be released in mid-February. Mid-February is here and with no official announcement is sight some media houses have taken to speculate that the result will be declared by February 20.

