RRB Group D Result: How To Check RRB Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Results

RRB Group D result 2018: The results are expected to be released by 'mid-February'

RRB Group D result 2018: The RRBs like Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu and Kolkata will release the RRB Group D result soon on their websites. The respective websites like rrbbbs.gov.in, rrbbilaspur.gov.in, rrbgkp.gov.in, rrbguwahati.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in and rrbjammu.nic.in 'by mid-February' according to an RRB official. The Indian Railways has not fixed any exact date yet for the RRB Group D results declaration. The RRB results will be released as a PDF file on the official websites. The candidates will be officially informed through a notification about the results declaration.

How to check RRB Bhubaneshwar Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Bhubaneshwar results:

Step One. Click on this link official website of RRB Bhubaneshwar

Step Two. On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step Three. On next page open, search for your registration number.

How to check RRB Bilaspur Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Bilaspur results:

Step One. Click on this link official website of RRB Bilaspur

Step Two. On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step Three. On next page open, search for your registration number

RRB Group D result 2019: The Group D scores will be available on a page like this.

How to check RRB Gorakhpur Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Gorakhpur results:

Step One. Click on this link official website of RRB Gorakhpur

Step Two. On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step Three. On next page open, search for your registration number

How to check RRB Guwahati Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Guwahati results:

Step One. Click on this link official website of RRB Guwahati

Step Two. On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step Three. On next page open, search for your registration number

How to check RRB Jammu Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Jammu results:

Step One. Click on this link official website of RRB Jammu

Step Two. On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step Three. On next page open, search for your registration number

How to check RRB Kolkata Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Kolkata results:

Step One. Click on this link official website of RRB Kolkata

Step Two. On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step Three. On next page open, search for your registration number

