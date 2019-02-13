RRB Group D Result: How To Check RRB Chandigarh, Bangalore, Patna, Mumbai, Ahmedabad Results

RRB Group D result 2019: RRB Chandigarh, Bangalore, Patna, Mumbai and Ahmedabad results will be out soon

RRB Group D result 2019: On Wednesday, an official from Railway Recruitment Board, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways, told NDTV that the RRB Group D result of regional Boards like RRB Chandigarh, RRB Bangalore, RRB Patna, RRB Mumbai and RRB Ahmedabad will be released on the official websites of the respective websites in mid-February. However, the Indian Railways official said the Boards have not fixed any exact date for announcing the RRB Group D results. Indian Railways, country's largest employer, held Group D recruitment exams from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018. The Boards had released preliminary Group D answer keys in January and the candidates were given chance to raise objections towards the answer keys from January 11 to January 19.

The RRBs will release RRB Chandigarh, RRB Bangalore, RRB Patna, RRB Mumbai and RRB Ahmedabad Group D results along with other Boards based on the finalized answer keys.

How to check RRB Chandigarh Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Chandigarh results:

Step 1. Click on this link official website of RRB Chandigarh

Step 2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step 3 . On next page open, search for your registration number.

How to check RRB Bangalore Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Bangalore results:

Step 1 . Click on this link official website of RRB Bangalore

Step 2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step 3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

RRB Group D result 2019: The Group D scores will be available on a page like this.

How to check RRB Patna Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Chennai results:

Step 1 . Click on this link official website of RRB Patna

Step 2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step 3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

How to check RRB Mumbai Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Mumbai results:

Step 1 . Click on this link official website of RRB Mumbai

Step 2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step 3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

How to check RRB Ahmedabad Group D result

Follow the steps given here to check your RRB Group D Ahmedabad results:

Step 1. Click on this link official website of RRB Ahmedabad

Step 2 . On the homepage, click on the RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results pdf link

Step 3 . On next page open, search for your registration number

