RRB ALP Answer Key For CBT 2 By End Of This Week: Indian Railways Official

An official from the Indian Railways told NDTV that the RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key will be released by the end of this week or in the beginning of next week. The Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs of Indian Railways had conducted the second stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the ALP and Technician recruitment in January and February this year. The RRB ALP answer key release will be a precursor to the results declaration by the Board for more than 60,000 vacancies announced last year.

Regarding the RRB Group D results, the official said the results will be announced soon, but 'no precise date or time' has been fixed by the Board.

"There are a lot of works to be done. We had concluded the second stage of RRB ALP on February 8 and the answer key release will take a little more time," the official said.

"The answer keys can be expected by the end of this week or in the beginning of next week," the official added.

The Indian Railways is currently engaged in one of the largest ever recruitment process by the national transporter, for more than 1.2 lakh vacancies in various posts like Level 1 (Group D) and Level 2 (ALP and Technicians). More than 2.5 crore candidates had applied for these two recruitment.

The Railways is expected to release one more notification for the recruitment of more than 1.3 lakh posts soon.

According to an official, the RRB recruitment notification for these posts will be released on Employment News dated February 23.

