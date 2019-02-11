RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key Soon; Here're The Direct Links To Download

RRB ALP answer key 2019: CBT 2 keys will be released soon on the official websites

RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key will be released soon on the official websites. According to an official, the RRB ALP answer key for the the second stage Computer-Based Test or CBT will be released in coming days. However, the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) official also said, the Indian Railways has not fixed any date for the release. The RRB ALP recruitment is being done for more than 60,000 posts in various trades including Assistant Loco-Pilot and technician posts in the national transporter.

RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key will be released on the different websites of 21 regional boards. These include RRB Chandigarh, RRB Mumbai, RRB Patna, RRB Bhopal, RRB Chennai and RRB Allahabad.

RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key: Direct links

A link for checking your RRB ALP answer keys will be provided on the links given below:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key: How to check

Follow these steps to check your RRB ALP answer key for the second stage exam:

Step 1: Click on the respective link given above to reach your RRBs

Step 2: Click on the login link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, login with your registration details

Step 4: Submit the details and check your RRB ALP answer key from next page

Click here for more Jobs News