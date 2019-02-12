RRB ALP Answer Key: CBT 2 Key Expected Soon; Things Candidates Must Know

RRB ALP answer key for CBT 2 will be released anytime soon on the official websites

RRB ALP answer key: For ALP, Technician exam which concluded on February 8, the Railway Recruitment Board will allow candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key will be release on the official websites anytime soon. According to an Indian Railways official, the RRB answer key for ALP and Technician recruitment CBT 2 will be hosted on the respective official websites in coming days. The final answer key will be released by RRBs only after evaluating the objections raised by candidates, which has been referred to as 'objection management' by the railway recruitment boards.

The RRBs of Indian Railways are conducting a massive recruitment process for more than 60,000 vacancies since February 2018.

In another development, the RRB official informed NDTV that the RRB Group D result will be released by mid-February.

RRB ALP, Technician: Objection/ Challenge Submission Norms

Candidates can click here for RRB ALP, Technician answer key, objection form

Candidates must submit the objections in English

Candidates must be very careful while submitting the objections, as it can't be edited later.

Candidates shall have to submit their objections against the respective questions and their alternatives

Candidates should explain their challenge properly. Objections without proper explanation or reference will be discarded by the RRBs.

RRB ALP Answer Key, Objection Submission Portal: Important Points For Candidates

Candidates shall have to login using the application sequence number. This specific number was sent by RRBs to the candidates at the time of registration on the phone number and email id.

The correct answer will be marked by a green tick.

Question ID will be mentioned to the right of the question.

Candidates can also see the status of the question attempted by them on the objection submission portal

The RRB ALP answer key objections should be submitted in prescribed time.

