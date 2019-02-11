RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key: Second Stage Key Soon; Check Official Update Here

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key: To be released soon on the websites of various regional Railways' websites

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key: An Indian Railways official confirmed to NDTV that the RRB ALP answer key for the second stage exams held by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be released anytime soon. The official confirmed to NDTV that the RRB ALP answer key will be released in coming days. The second stage Computer-Based Test or CBT was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and also on February 8. During January exam, certain number of candidates faced difficulty in either starting the test or completing the test at certain venues on account of technical reasons along with some failed to reach the exam centres due to unexpected weather conditions. RRBs had decided later to re-conduct the CBT for such candidates.

"We have held re-examination on February 8. Some candidates weren't able to appear in the exams when it was held in January due to weather reasons and some technical issues happened in the exam centres," the official told.

"We are trying to release the RRB ALP answer keys in coming days," the official confirmed.

The second stage results of the RRB ALP recruitment announced last year for more than 60,000 vacancies will be announced later with the final answer keys.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key: The key details will be released on the official pages (like in the image) of Railway Recruitment Board of Indian Railways.

In another update for the candidates who are waiting for the RRB Group D result, the Railways said the results will be released in mid-February.

The official also said the Indian Railways is expected to release an indicative notice on February 23 for RRB recruitment decided for more than 1.3 lakh vacancies.

