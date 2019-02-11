RRB Group D Result Expected Soon; Check Minimum Percentage Required For Qualification

RRB Group D result is expected soon and will be released on official RRB websites

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result is expected in the coming few days. Speculations suggest that the result will be released by February 18, 2019, however RRB officials have been tight-lipped about result declaration date so far and have maintained that as and when the result date is decided, an official notification would be posted on the RRB websites. After the RRB Group D result is released, RRBs would begin the process of fee refund for candidates who appeared in the RRB Group D CBT.

For fee refund to be initiated, candidates would need to submit their bank account details through the link which will be activated by the RRBs.

Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). RRBs would release the cut off marks along with the result. However, candidates need to score a minimum percentage of marks in order to be included in the merit list.

For Unreserved category candidates, the minimum required percentage is 40%. For OBC, SC, and ST category candidates, the minimum required percentage is 30%.

These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PWD candidates in case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

The marks of the candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D CBT will be normalized. Normalization process is followed by several exam conducting authorities for examinations which are conducted over multiple shifts to maintain equity among candidates and reduce any chance of unfairness pertaining to different difficulty level in different shifts of the exam.

