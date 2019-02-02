RRB Group D Result Expected On This Date; Check Details Here

RRB Group D result: The Railway Recruitment Board of Indian Railways will release results soon

RRB Group D result: The wait for the RRB Group D result will be over soon. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of Indian Railways will release the results of Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) held from September 2018 to December 2018 on the official websites by February-mid. An official from the official hiring arm of the national transporter has told NDTV recently that the RRB Group D result can be expected by February-mid. When the results are announced, the candidates will be able to check the same from the respective RRBs (like RRB Allahabad, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Mumbai and RRB Patna).

As part of one of its mammoth recruitment process, the RRBs had notified the Group D vacancies in the beginning of last year. According to reports, more than 1.8 crore candidates had applied for more than 60,000 vacancies. However, out of the total registered candidates more than 1 crore applicants appeared in the CBTs which were held from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018.

RRB Group D result: Direct links

RRB Group D result: The results will be released on the official websites of various regional Boards of Indian Railways.

The RRB Group D result is expected to be released on a PDF file which is to be hosted on the official websites of regional boards of Indian Railways. Normally, the RRBs publish only the registration number of the candidates along with the results.

Here are the direct links of various RRBs:

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Along with the RRB Group D result, the Boards will also release the final answer keys after scrutinizing the objections presented by the candidates last month.

RRB recruitment 2019: 2.3 lakh more vacancies?

According to an official release from the Indian Railways, a two-phased recruitment process will be done in upcoming months to fill more than 2.3 lakh vacancies.

These recruitment are expected to be held over the next two years in two phases. The first phase of fresh recruitment of 1,31,328 posts shall be initiated in the month of February-March, 2019.

After the first phase of fresh recruitment is completed, the second phase of recruitment of approximately 99,000 personnel against the vacancies arising out of retirements will be initiated, according to Indian Railways.

Click here for more Jobs News

