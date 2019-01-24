Indian Railways' Recruitment For 1.3 Lakh Vacancies Soon; 10 Points

RRB notification: Indian Railways recruitment process for 1.3 lakh vacancies to begin soon

In line with the hiring process for recruitment of more than 1.5 employees initiated last year, the Indian Railways will initiate fresh recruitment of 2.3 lakh more employees under various cadres of country's largest employer, which will be recruited over the next two years in two phases, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement. Out of these 2.3 lakh vacancies, the Ministry has said the first phase of recruitment of 1,31,328 posts will be initiated in the month of February-March, 2019. The hiring arm of the Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, will be conducting the recruitment process as it is happening with the RRB Group D and RRB ALP vacancies right now.

RRB Notification For 1.3 Lakh Vacancies: 10 Points To Know

1. According to the Indian Railways, the national transporter has a sanctioned strength of more 15 lakh employees. Out of this, presently, more than 12.2 lakh personnel are working with it and 2,82,976 posts are lying vacant now.

2. With RRB Group D, RRB ALP, RRB JE and other recruitment in Railways, recruitment for 1,51,548 posts is going on right now, leaving 1,31,428 posts still vacant. According to Railways ministry, as part of 2.3 lakh recruitment in coming years, it will be announcing recruitment to 1.3 posts in the month of February-March, 2019.

3. Around 19,715, 9,857 and 35,485 number of Indian Railways' vacancies will be reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates respectively based on the reservation policy by Government of India.

4. Again, as per the latest law which was passed by the Parliament, 10% of the expected vacancies i.e. around 13,100 will be filled in from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

5. According to Railways ministry, the recruitment process for these 1.3 lakh vacancies will be completed by April-May, 2020.

6. The RRB notification for these posts will be released as Central Employment Notification for all the RRBs affiliated with the Indian Railways.

7. There are 21 RRBs working across India. They are: RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri, RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

8. The selection process, as happening with RRB Group D and RRB ALP right now, is expected to have Computer-Based Test or CBT as the first stage.

9. The registration for the Indian Railways' recruitment is online.

10. According to the After the first phase of fresh recruitment of 1,31,328 personnel is completed, the second phase of recruitment of approximately 99,000 personnel against the vacancies arising out of retirements shall be initiated.

