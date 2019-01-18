RRB Group D Answer Key Objection Portal Closes Tomorrow

RRB Group D Answer Key Objection Process: Important Points To Know

The option to challenge the railway group D answer key will close tomorrow (January 19). Candidates who wish to raise objections to the official group D answer key can submit their representations online at the portals of railway recruitment boards. The option to challenge the answer key will be open till 11.59 pm tomorrow. Candidates should note that RRBs will not allow extra time for payment of the objection fees. The RRB group D answer key objection and fee payment window will close at the same time.

"Only those objections whose payment status is paid will be considered for review and all other objections will be treated as invalid," reads the official statement released by the RRBs.

The final answer key will decide the result of the computer based test and the merit list for the next selection level will be decided, accordingly. Candidates who qualify the computer based test will be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test. Candidates, twice the community wise vacancies, will be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test.

The railway group D exam was held from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018 for the recruitment of more than 60,000 posts in Indian Railways. Around 1.9 crore (19 million) applicants had registered for the exam which was held in 400 centres across India. This giant recruitment drive began in February 2018.

