RRB Group D Answer Key Objection Facility Open; Direct Link Here

RRB Group D answer key can be challenged till January 19, according to Railway Recruitment Boards

Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs have activated a link to raise objections on the RRB Group D answer key which were released on January 11, 2019. The RRB Group D answer key objections can be filed using the link provided by the Boards on the official websites of each regional websites. The Indian Railways conducted the Group D exams for recruitment of more than 60,000 level - 1 employees last year for more than 1 crore candidates. With the objections window, the candidates may raise their challenges towards the preliminary answer keys released by the Boards.

RRB Group D answer key objection: Direct link

Click on the link given here to raise objections towards the answer keys released on Friday:

Direct link for RRB Group D answer key objection

RRB Group D answer key objections can be raised till January 19, according to RRBs.

How to raise objections

A window like this will open to login for raising your objections towards the answer keys

Follow the steps given here to raise objections on the answer keys released by the Boards:

Step One : Click on the link given above

Step Two : On the next page, enter your user id and password (candidate's date of birth)

Step Three : Click on "Login"

Step Four : On next page, raise objections to the answer keys as described here

Important dates

Raising of objections on the questions or options of RRB Group D answer key and fee payment begins:

January 14, 2019

Closing of the Objection raising and payment window: January 19, 2019 at 23:59 hrs

Fee

The fee for raising objection towards RRB Group D answer key is Rs. 50/- per question.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.

Click here for more Jobs News