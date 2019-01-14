Railway RRB Group D Answer Key: Objection Window Opens Today

RRB Group D Answer Key Challenge: Know How To Raise Objections

Candidates can challenge the answer key of the railway RRB group D exam today, 5 pm onwards. For the answer keys released last week, the national transporter has allowed candidates to raise objections along with relevant support documents. Experts from the railway recruitment boards (RRB) will assess the challenges submitted by the candidates and will then prepare a final answer key based on which the RRB group D results of the computer based test will be announced. This will be an online process, where candidates have to login to the portal using their exam particulars and fill the form properly.

RRB Group D Answer Key Challenge Process

Railway Answer Key Challenge Submission Process To Begin Today, 5 pm Onwards

Railways will levy Rs 50 per question per challenge submitted by the candidate. The fee has to be remitted through online payment mode. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.

After the completion of the objection period, representations from the candidates on the questions or options will not be entertained, said the notice on RRB Group D answer key.

Railway RRB Group D CBT Result In February

The railway group D exam was held from September 17, 2018 to December 17, 2018 for the recruitment of more than 60,000 posts in Indian Railways. Around 1.9 crore (19 million) applicants had registered for the exam which was held in 400 centres across India. This giant recruitment drive began in February 2018.

