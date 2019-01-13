RRB Group D Answer Key Is Available Now. Use This Direct Link

RRB Group D answer key available now @ Indian Railways' website

RRB Group D answer key link is back. After not responding for several hours for last two days, the link for accessing the answer keys of one of the largest recruitment exam held by Indian Railways for the recruitment of level 1 posts (also known as Group D posts) are available now. An official from the Railways, country's largest employer, told NDTV yesterday that more than 10 lakh candidates have logged into the RRB server using the link provided by the various regional Railway Boards or the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The RRB Group D answer key was released on the official websites on January 11, 2019 for more than 1 crore candidates who had appeared in the Computer-Based Tests (CBT) held from September 17 to December 17 last year.

With RRB Group D answer keys, the candidates may cross check the answers or options they had entered while attending the exam. A facility is available for those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys provided by the Boards. Such candidates may raise their objections in a prescribed format available on the official websites from tomorrow.

The official from Railways told NDTV that the server which hosts the RRB Group D answer key login link has limit less capacity.

Click on this link to check the answer key of the CBT you attended.

Follow these steps to check your RRB Group D answer key:

Step 1: Click on the link given above

Step 2: On the next page, enter your user id and password (candidate's date of birth)

Step 3: Click on "Login"

Step 4: Check the Group D answer keys from next page

"Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes," said the direct link released by various regional websites today.

"We have received the complaint early in the morning that the link provided to access the answer keys crashed. After checking that, we made the necessary technical arrangement to address the issue in the morning itself," the official said yesterday.

The link, which has been uploaded on the official websites of RRBs -- eg. RRB Jammu, RRB Thiruvananthapuram, RRB Mumbai, RRB Ajmer, RRB Siliguri, RRB Bangalore, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Secunderabad and RRB Bhopal -- , can be used for two purposes; to check RRB Group D answer key and to raise objections on the preliminary keys prepared by the Boards.

The RRB Group D answer key challenge will start from January 14.

The exam was held for the recruitment of more than 60,000 posts in Indian Railways. Around 1.9 crore (19 million) applicants had registered for the exam which was held in 400 centres across India.

