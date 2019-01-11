RRB Group D Answer Key Released, Raise Objections From January 14

RRB Group D exam answer key has been released online today

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has released the Group D answer key for the exams held last year for more than 60,000 vacancies. Viewing of the question paper in which candidates have appeared in the Computer-Based Test for Level 1 posts along with the option selected by the candidates and the correct answer tick marked on it has begun from 9 pm today. The candidates may raise objections on the questions or options of the RRB Group D answer key from January 14, 2019. The fee payment will also start from January 14. The objection raising and payment window will be closed on January 19, said a notice regarding RRB Group D answer key from the Boards.

RRB Group D answer key: Procedure and fee for raising objections

RRB Group D answer key can be accessed from the official websites

Here are the details on how to raise your objections on RRB Group D answer key:

Fee:

The prescribed fee for raising objection towards the RRB Group D answer key is Rs 50 per question.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, then the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Procedure:

For raising objections towards RRB Group D answer key, a candidate has to select the question ID from among the dropdown list and hence whatever question candidates wish to raise objection, the question ID has to be noted for selecting the same from the drop down list.

Further, in case the candidates wants to raise an objection as incorrect answer key then the candidate has to note the correct option ID from the FOUR option IDs available on the top right corner of the question. The correct option ID as per the candidate may be selected from the drop down list of option IDs and then submit.

Similarly for other type of objections viz All options incorrect, Incorrect / Ambiguous question, Multiple correct answers, Translation error, Repetition of question in the same set, Any other mistake, candidates may select the type of objection, furnish reason/supporting references in the explanation box.

Candidate has to first decide based on their review, as to for how many questions they wish to raise objection and then start raising the objection as detailed above. On completion of the objection(s), the fee amount equal to Rs 50/- x No of questions for which objection has been raised will be displayed for making the payment online either through Net banking or Debit/Credit card and then only the objection raised shall be accepted. Objections raised without making the prescribed fee will not be considered.

Candidates are advised to complete the objection if any on the questions/options well before the final date (January 19) for submission of objection. After the completion of the objection period, representations from the candidates on the questions or options will not be entertained, said RRB notice on RRB Group D answer key.

