RRB Group D Answer Key Today: What's Next?

RRB Group D Answer Key: What's Next?

After releasing the group D answer key, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will initiate other formalities of the selection process for recruitment to level 1 posts in the Indian Railways. Candidates can expect the railway answer key today. Respective websites will host the RRB group D answer keys on their official websites today. As of now, RRBs have not announced the exact time for releasing the group D answer keys. RRB group D answer key 2018: Official Websites

RRB Group D Answer Key: Live Updates

Provisional Answer Key

As per the Board, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against this preliminary answer key, of group D exam, within a given time period. The representations can be submitted by candidates online at the official website of the RRBs. Candidates can challenge the answer key through a specific format along with supporting documents. The objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives as well as the objections once submitted cannot be edited later.

RRB Group D Result

The final result of the Group D exam, which is expected on February 18, will be based on the final answer key. RRBs will decide a final answer key based on the queries raised by candidates and expert opinion. The RRB group D result, scores and merit list of candidates who have qualified for the next level of selection will be released by the railway recruitment boards online. Candidates shall have to login to the result portal using their registration details to access the result, scores and expected scores.

Physical Efficiency Test

Candidates who qualify the exam will appear for the physical efficiency test for which RRBs will release the admit cards or the call letters soon. In addition to this, the travel pass for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories will also be released online. Free Sleeper Class Railway Pass admissible to SC/ST candidates will be part of e-call letter when they are called for various stages of selection viz. CBT /PET /DV (as applicable) as per the details of valid caste certificate furnished in online application,"reads the job notice. Candidates, twice the community wise vacancies, will be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test.

